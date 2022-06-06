Just desserts for Perth ice cream shop owner after ‘high speed’ Dundee careless driving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Just desserts for Perth ice cream shop owner after ‘high speed’ Dundee careless driving

By Paul Malik
June 6 2022, 9.10am Updated: June 6 2022, 9.15am
The Caramel Express boss was caught careless driving.
The owner of a Perth ice cream shop has narrowly avoided a driving ban after being caught performing an illegal manoeuvre on a busy Dundee street.

Veron de Silva Galmangoda, 28, admitted carless driving in the city’s Hawkhill area.

Galmangoda, the director of Caramel Express on South Methven Street, was caught by police while driving a white Mercedes without care and attention.

Depute fiscal Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 6.30pm police were on mobile patrol on West Marketgait, Dundee.

“At this time officers observed a vehicle driving at speed.

“The car was revving, causing excessive exhaust noise.

“As the vehicle approached the dual carriageway at Hawkhill it accelerated harshly, causing the wheels to lose adhesion to the road.

“It took off at high speed, overtaking a number of vehicles in a short time.

“The car then moved back into the single lane at high speed, which was considered careless driving.

The offence happened on Hawkhill, Dundee.

“Police activated their blue lights and the vehicle came to a stop.

“The accused was cautioned, charged and made no reply.”

Daily drive to Perth

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa, in mitigation for Galmangada, of Graham Place, Dundee, pointed out he had overtaken in the outside “overtaking” lane.

She added: “He is 28 and has lived at his current address for some time.

“He was working, at the time, as a chef in Dundee.

“He was driving a vehicle which he does not normally drive.

“It was a case of showing off in front of his friends, which caused this matter to occur.

“He was in the outside lane while overtaking.

“He does accept he drove carelessly from the outset.

“He has set up a shop in Perth.

“He does drive to Perth from Dundee and back on a daily basis.

“He is in a position to pay a fine.”

Fined and penalty points imposed

Fining Galmangoda and endorsing his licence with six penalty points, Sheriff Sean Lynch said: “I take into account what has been said on your behalf.

“But this is at the very highest end of the careless driving scale.

“You will be fined £450, reduced from £500 for your plea.

“You will have six penalty points endorsed on your licence, reduced from seven.”

