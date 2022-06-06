Just desserts for Perth ice cream shop owner after ‘high speed’ Dundee careless driving

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The owner of a Perth ice cream shop has narrowly avoided a driving ban after being caught performing an illegal manoeuvre on a busy Dundee street.

Veron de Silva Galmangoda, 28, admitted carless driving in the city’s Hawkhill area.

Galmangoda, the director of Caramel Express on South Methven Street, was caught by police while driving a white Mercedes without care and attention.

Depute fiscal Sarah High told Dundee Sheriff Court: “At around 6.30pm police were on mobile patrol on West Marketgait, Dundee.

“At this time officers observed a vehicle driving at speed.

“The car was revving, causing excessive exhaust noise.

“As the vehicle approached the dual carriageway at Hawkhill it accelerated harshly, causing the wheels to lose adhesion to the road.

“It took off at high speed, overtaking a number of vehicles in a short time.

“The car then moved back into the single lane at high speed, which was considered careless driving.

“Police activated their blue lights and the vehicle came to a stop.

“The accused was cautioned, charged and made no reply.”

Daily drive to Perth

Defence solicitor Anika Jethwa, in mitigation for Galmangada, of Graham Place, Dundee, pointed out he had overtaken in the outside “overtaking” lane.

She added: “He is 28 and has lived at his current address for some time.

“He was working, at the time, as a chef in Dundee.

“He was driving a vehicle which he does not normally drive.

“It was a case of showing off in front of his friends, which caused this matter to occur.

“He was in the outside lane while overtaking.

“He does accept he drove carelessly from the outset.

“He has set up a shop in Perth.

“He does drive to Perth from Dundee and back on a daily basis.

“He is in a position to pay a fine.”

Fined and penalty points imposed

Fining Galmangoda and endorsing his licence with six penalty points, Sheriff Sean Lynch said: “I take into account what has been said on your behalf.

“But this is at the very highest end of the careless driving scale.

“You will be fined £450, reduced from £500 for your plea.

“You will have six penalty points endorsed on your licence, reduced from seven.”