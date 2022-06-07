Fife’s sex crime rate highest in Scotland as reports rise by more than a quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fife’s sex crime rate highest in Scotland as reports rise by more than a quarter

By Jamie McKenzie
June 7 2022, 3.30pm Updated: June 7 2022, 5.39pm
Sexual crime rates in Fife are the highest in Scotland as the number reported increased by more than a quarter in a year.

A total of 1,527 sexual crimes were recorded in the Kingdom between April 2021 and March this year, compared to 1,195 in the year prior – a rise of nearly 28%.

Across Scotland, the total number of such offences increased by nearly 14% over the same period to 15,049, according to the latest Police Scotland performance review figures.

It means about 10% of all reported sexual crimes in Scotland happened in Fife.

The number of recorded rapes in the region increased year-on-year from 190 to 262 and the number of indecent and sexual assaults rose from 385 to 565.

Other sexual crimes such as indecent communication and the disclosure or threat of disclosing intimate images also saw an increase.

The latest police figures show for every 10,000 people in Fife, 40.9 sexual crimes are recorded.

Dundee has the second highest sexual crime rate in the country with 38.9 per 10,000, though the number of reported sexual crimes there dropped year-on-year from 644 to 581.

Across all of Scotland’s local authority areas, only Glasgow recorded more sexual crimes than Fife, with 2,048 (32.3 per 10,000 people).

Victims have ‘more confidence’ to report

Sexual offending rates in Fife are the highest in Scotland but detection rates – the proportion of crimes being solved – are also among the highest in the country.

Detectives leading the Kingdom’s rape and historic abuse investigation units told The Courier in February a factor in the high reporting rate is their proactive work in profiling known sex offenders and contacting other potential victims.

They also said strong publicity around a string of major convictions has led to many survivors – either those abused by the same person or someone else – feeling more confident they will be believed and coming forward in numbers.

Building strong relationships with other agencies, such as Women’s Aid and the Kirkcaldy-based Fife Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (FRASAC), has also been critical in helping survivors through the difficult process of reporting and reliving their horrific experiences.

Chief Superintendent Derek McEwan, Fife’s divisional commander, said a “growing culture” of female detectives working in their public protection departments is also helping catch those responsible.

He also reassured that Fife division will continue to be “relentless” in its pursuit of anyone involved in sexual offending.

Chief Supt Derek McEwan.
Following the release of the latest figures this month, Chief Sup McEwan said: “We have seen an increase in sexual crimes.

“However, this can be attributed to the increased confidence of victims to report offences to our officers and to those we work in partnership with.”

‘Caution’ over figures

Sandy Brindley, of Rape Crisis Scotland, said: “We would always caution against reading too much into statistics like these because what we know about rape and sexual assault is that it remains largely underreported.

Sandy Brindley, chief executive of Rape Crisis Scotland.
“What that means is that these statistics don’t tell the whole story, and also that more reports don’t necessarily mean that more crimes are happening.

“Sometimes it can mean that there are better systems and support in place for people coming forward, and that is positive.

“There are many barriers to reporting that still exist, and what is incredibly important is that all survivors of sexual violence have access to specialist support and advocacy at the point of need.

“Our helpline is open everyday from 5pm – midnight to anyone affected by sexual violence and though we know it can be really hard to reach out, it is so important for everyone affected by sexual violence to know that they are not alone”.

