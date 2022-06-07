‘High risk’ Perth sex offender back in court over secret savings account

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

‘High risk’ Perth sex offender back in court over secret savings account

By Jamie Buchan
June 7 2022, 8.00am Updated: June 7 2022, 12.37pm
Ryan Strathie was back in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court.
Ryan Strathie was back in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court.

A “high risk” sex offender has admitted breaching strict court orders by opening a secret savings account.

Ryan Strathie avoided a jail sentence in 2020 after he was caught grooming a 14-year-old boy on Facebook.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for three years after Perth Sheriff Court heard he sent a series of sexually explicit messages to the youngster.

Strathie, 25, returned to the dock on Monday and admitted he failed to comply with sex offender notification requirements.

The court heard he did not tell police about his new bank account within three days.

Paedophile Strathie, who social workers warned posed a serious risk to children, was sentenced to unpaid work.

Illicit savings account

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said police officers carried out a routine visit to Strathie’s home in Nimmo Avenue on May 6, last year.

“The accused was asked if he had any changes to report.

“He stated that he had opened a Santander savings account.”

Ryan Strathie arrives at Perth Sheriff Court

When police asked when the account was opened, Strathie said he could not recall but he thought it was about a month earlier.

“It turned out the account was opened on February 24,” Mr Harding told the court.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said: “This was a savings account he opened using a mobile phone app.

“Naively, he didn’t think anything of it.

“He didn’t realise at the time that he had to notify police about it.”

She said Strathie was unemployed and unable to pay a fine.

Work order

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: “You need to comply with the requirements of the sexual offences legislation.

“In the circumstances, I can deal with this by way of a monetary penalty.

Strathie appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

“However, as you are unable to pay I will impose a community payback order.”

Strathie was ordered to carry out 50 hours of unpaid work within six months.

He remains on the Sex Offenders Register.

Facebook messages

Strathie swerved a jail sentence two years ago, despite social workers stating he was at “high risk” of committing further sexual crimes.

The court heard he sent obscene messages to a schoolboy he befriended on Facebook and was eventually reported to police by his own mother.

Facebook Messenger logo. A serial sex offender has been jailed for breaking conditions around mobile phone use.
Strathie sent messages to the child using Facebook.

He described a series of sexual acts he wanted to carry out on the boy.

Strathie was thrown out of his sister’s home after confessing to his contact with the child.

The incriminating messages were discovered when he used a friend’s phone to log in to his Facebook account and forgot to log back out.

He was sentenced to 120 hours of unpaid work.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]