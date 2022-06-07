Sergeant in charge ‘hugged and reassured’ officers following death of Sheku Bayoh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The sergeant in charge of the team that restrained Sheku Bayoh had to hug and reassure colleagues in the aftermath, the inquiry into his death has heard.

Sergeant Scott Maxwell ordered all units to attend at Hayfield Road on May 3 2015 following reports the 31-year-old was “chasing someone” with a knife.

The inquiry has previously heard PC Craig Walker and PC Alan Paton were first on the scene, with PC Walker rugby tackling Mr Bayoh after he “attacked” PC Nicole Short.

Sgt Maxwell told the inquiry the pair were among his most experienced and trusted team members.

He said he had requested a dog unit and checked the availability of armed response officers but they were around 40 minutes away.

Asked by Angela Grahame QC if he should have asked officers to wait before engaging with Mr Bayoh, he said: “The officers that were heading there were extremely experienced officers.

“They know what to do in that set of circumstances.

“They know that when they get there, if it’s a situation they can’t deal with or they feel I need to know about right away, they would contact me over the radio or let control know.”

Officers shocked and upset

The inquiry was shown the statement Sgt Maxwell made to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) in the immediate aftermath of Mr Bayoh’s death.

In it, Sgt Maxwell said on arrival back at Kirkcaldy police station he had checked on the welfare of his team.

It said: “The only conversations had were in relation to welfare of others and how everyone was feeling.

“Having worked with the majority of officers for many years I have not seen them so upset and in shock.

“They were in fear for their lives and the life of their fellow colleague PC Short, who had been attacked by the male.

“I was required to give hugs and reassurance to male officers who were, in my opinion, strong willed and not easily fazed by much.

“They were in tears and on the verge of breaking down as they consoled (sic) in me that they may never have seen their families again.”

He added: “I strongly believe that the officers involved were faced with an extremely hostile and dangerous situation and that the actions described to me were fully justifiable.”

Officer found knife on nearby verge

The hearing had earlier taken evidence from PC James McDonough, who assisted in the restraint.

He said he discovered a knife lying on a grassy embankment nearby after he had “taken a step back” from attempts by colleagues to give Mr Bayoh first aid.

He said: “I’ve taken the opportunity to look for the knife that was still unaccounted for and it’s probably just purely by chance.

“I’ve taken a look over my right shoulder and I can see on the grass area on the other side of the road.

“It looked like the inside of a crisp packet.

“Curiosity got the better of me, I’ve went and had a look and found a knife on the grass.”

The officer – who was a rookie in May 2015 – added his mental heath had suffered in the immediate aftermath of the incident.

“I would probably describe it as subdued – quite depressed to some degree.

“I remember just sitting on the sofa staring into space.

“Emotions were kind of all over the place.”

Witness or suspect?

He said: “Bearing in mind I only had six months service at that point, there was a lot going through my head – is this right for me? Is this normal? Does this happen more regularly?

“I was upset as well. It was a lot to take in.

“I was sitting in a canteen as well, not knowing what’s going on and getting that sense that nobody really knew what was going on.”

He said he would have liked more information from senior management on the status of those involved and whether they were witnesses or suspects.

“I think it’s the unknown, that you don’t really know what’s happening – that has an emotional effect as well.

“Because you’re thinking all sorts at that point – am I going to get locked up? Are you going to lose your job? You just didn’t know what to think and what to do.

“It was mixed emotions, all over the shop really.”

The inquiry before Lord Bracadale continues.