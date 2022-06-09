Teenage mechanic mistimed manoeuvre leaving driver with broken back in Fife smash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver suffered a broken back after his vehicle was hit by an 18-year-old motorist who pulled out in front of him at a junction in Fife.

Jack Cowin was exiting Kirkcaldy’s Bennochy Road into Oriel Road in his Ford Fiesta when he collided with the car being driven by Leon Gibson, who was travelling southbound on the 40mph road in October 2020.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Cowin, now aged 20, was left with a collapsed lung as a result of the crash.

Procurator fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told the court Cowin had failed to leave enough time for the manoeuvre and sent Mr Gibson’s car into a spin.

The fiscal depute said both cars involved were badly damaged and that the drivers stayed in their vehicles until paramedics and the fire service arrived.

Ms Johnstone said: “Witness Gibson suffered a broken back and had to wear a back brace for six weeks.

“The accused also suffered a collapsed lung.”

Cowin, of Kirkcaldy’s Baldwin Crescent, pled guilty to driving a car carelessly at Oriel Road by driving into the path of Mr Gibson’s car and colliding with it, to the victim’s serious injury.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said Cowin, an apprentice mechanic for Stagecoach, had passed his driving test in December 2019.

UK rules state drivers who get six penalty points or more on their licence within two years of passing their test will have their licence revoked.

Mr McLaughlin acknowledged the new driver provisions are there for a reason but stressed Cowin has been driving for more than 18 months since the offence without incident.

The lawyer said his client was shocked by what happened and regretted the injury to the other driver.

Mr McLaughlin said: “The nature of driving here is a momentary lapse of concentration from Mr Cowin.”

Sheriff James Williamson fined Cowin £300 and endorsed his driving licence with five penalty points.

The sheriff said: “You don’t need to resit your test but you have to be careful.”