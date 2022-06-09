Teenage mechanic mistimed manoeuvre leaving driver with broken back in Fife smash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Teenage mechanic mistimed manoeuvre leaving driver with broken back in Fife smash

By Jamie McKenzie
June 9 2022, 10.10am Updated: June 9 2022, 1.50pm
The crash happened at the Oriel Road/ Bennochy Road junction in Kirkcaldy.
A driver suffered a broken back after his vehicle was hit by an 18-year-old motorist who pulled out in front of him at a junction in Fife.

Jack Cowin was exiting Kirkcaldy’s Bennochy Road into Oriel Road in his Ford Fiesta when he collided with the car being driven by Leon Gibson, who was travelling southbound on the 40mph road in October 2020.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Cowin, now aged 20, was left with a collapsed lung as a result of the crash.

Procurator fiscal depute Laurelle Johnstone told the court Cowin had failed to leave enough time for the manoeuvre and sent Mr Gibson’s car into a spin.

The fiscal depute said both cars involved were badly damaged and that the drivers stayed in their vehicles until paramedics and the fire service arrived.

Ms Johnstone said: “Witness Gibson suffered a broken back and had to wear a back brace for six weeks.

“The accused also suffered a collapsed lung.”

Cowin, of Kirkcaldy’s Baldwin Crescent, pled guilty to driving a car carelessly at Oriel Road by driving into the path of Mr Gibson’s car and colliding with it, to the victim’s serious injury.

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said Cowin, an apprentice mechanic for Stagecoach, had passed his driving test in December 2019.

UK rules state drivers who get six penalty points or more on their licence within two years of passing their test will have their licence revoked.

Mr McLaughlin acknowledged the new driver provisions are there for a reason but stressed Cowin has been driving for more than 18 months since the offence without incident.

The lawyer said his client was shocked by what happened and regretted the injury to the other driver.

Mr McLaughlin said: “The nature of driving here is a momentary lapse of concentration from Mr Cowin.”

Sheriff James Williamson fined Cowin £300 and endorsed his driving licence with five penalty points.

The sheriff said: “You don’t need to resit your test but you have to be careful.”

