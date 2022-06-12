Perth bus driver charged with ‘reckless conduct’ after visiting garage with Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth bus driver charged with ‘reckless conduct’ after visiting garage with Covid-19

By Jamie Buchan
June 12 2022, 8.00am
Jennifer Holmes
A Stagecoach bus driver was charged with reckless conduct for visiting a Perthshire garage after she tested positive for Covid-19.

Jennifer Holmes, from Perth, was ordered to self-isolate for 10 days when she contracted the virus in early 2021.

But on her eighth day of isolation, she drove to a garage in Birnam and hopped on a bus home.

The 48-year-old was reported to her bosses – and then the police – by a member of the public who met her at a bus stop.

Holmes, of Scott Street, appeared at Perth Sheriff Court having previously pleaded guilty by letter to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct.

Court papers state that on January 8, 2021, at Mill Street, Perth, and Perth Road, Birnam, she failed to self-isolate for 10 days, attended at public places and interacted with members of the public.

She boarded and travelled on public transport and “exposed lieges to danger and risk of infection”.

At the time, Scotland was still under strict lockdown regulations and all pubs, restaurants and cafes were closed.

Holmes was admonished after a brief hearing before Sheriff Edward Gilroy.

Witness ‘thought it was strange’

The court heard that on New Year’s Day 2021, Holmes received a notification that she was a close contact of someone who had tested positive for Covid.

She went for a PCR test and was informed that she too was infected the following day.

As per regulations at the time, Holmes was told to isolate for 10 days.

Holmes appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

“The accused worked for bus company Stagecoach,” Fiscal Depute David Currie told the court. “She called her employer to advise them that she had tested positive.”

He said: “At 11am on Friday, January 8, the accused attended at Bob’s Garage in Birnam to drop off a car for repairs.

“There were various witnesses to this,” said the fiscal depute. “There were people there that she interacted with.

“She also met a witness at a bus stop.

“This witness thought it was strange she was out, given that she was meant to be isolating at this time.”

Mr Currie said: “Subsequently Stagecoach was contacted and the matter was reported to the procurator fiscal.”

A Stagecoach East Scotland spokeswoman said: “The actions of one individual in this case do not reflect the huge contribution of thousands of our people across the country in helping their colleagues and customers stay safe, and in keeping the country moving and communities connected, throughout the pandemic.”

Changing regulations

At the time, the Scottish Government had introduced a new set of lockdown rules.

Lockdown 2 takes hold in Perth city centre.
Lockdown takes hold in Perth city centre.

People were only allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons, such as shopping or attending medical appointments.

It was against the rules for people from different households to meet indoors.

There were also restrictions on using public transport.

On January 8 – the day Holmes visited Birnam – The Courier led with a story about one of the country’s deadliest Covid outbreaks at a Fife care home.

