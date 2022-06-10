Dundee dangerous driver sped past police and through Forfar garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee dangerous driver sped past police and through Forfar garden

By Paul Malik
June 10 2022, 1.58pm Updated: June 10 2022, 2.49pm
Blair Reilly.
A Dundee man smashed up a Forfar garden with his car while trying to evade capture by the police.

Blair Reilly, 29, already had a number of convictions, including a driving ban, when he drove dangerously in an effort to avoid arrest on the town’s Dunnichen Avenue last October.

Reilly appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he admitted the charge.

Police say he came within one metre of their parked vehicle, which had its lights on, when he sped past, despite being instructed to stop.

To make good his escape he mounted the kerb then careered through a member of the public’s garden, destroying a number of bushes, the court was told.

Accused initially escaped

Depute fiscal Gavin Barton said: “At around 4.35pm on October 27, the accused was observed driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra at the locus by police officers.

“He was seen driving down Dunnichen Avenue towards Forfar.

“Officers activated their lights and sirens.

“The accused was observed in the vehicle.

“He accelerated towards the officer’s vehicle, swerved and mounted a footpath and then a garden.

“The accused was within one metre of the police vehicle.

“He was seen driving in excess of the 20mph speed limit.

“Officers carried out a search of the local area for the accused and were unsuccessful.

“He made good his escape.”

Prison warning

Reilly appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court a month later, on November 29.

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell said his client wanted the matter dealt with promptly.

He said: “He has never tried to hide the facts.

“He is keen to move his life forward.

“There are a spattering of road traffic offences on his record.”

Disqualifying Reilly for two years, Sheriff Robert More said: “I am not a fan of dangerous driving, by any means, but there is a spectrum and this is at the lower end.

“It would be straightforward and merited to sentence you to a period of imprisonment.

“These offences are of a significant nature.

“(Prison) might send out a message but there is more to sentencing than that.

“I feel I can dispose of this case today by way of an alternative to custody, in terms of a community payback order and unpaid work.”

Reilly, of Kingsway East, admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and while disqualified from obtaining a licence.

He was disqualified further for two years, given 50 hours unpaid work and will have to resit the driving test.

He was admonished for not having appropriate insurance but his licence was endorsed.

