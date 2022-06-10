Dundee dangerous driver sped past police and through Forfar garden

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee man smashed up a Forfar garden with his car while trying to evade capture by the police.

Blair Reilly, 29, already had a number of convictions, including a driving ban, when he drove dangerously in an effort to avoid arrest on the town’s Dunnichen Avenue last October.

Reilly appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, where he admitted the charge.

Police say he came within one metre of their parked vehicle, which had its lights on, when he sped past, despite being instructed to stop.

To make good his escape he mounted the kerb then careered through a member of the public’s garden, destroying a number of bushes, the court was told.

Accused initially escaped

Depute fiscal Gavin Barton said: “At around 4.35pm on October 27, the accused was observed driving a silver Vauxhall Vectra at the locus by police officers.

“He was seen driving down Dunnichen Avenue towards Forfar.

“Officers activated their lights and sirens.

“The accused was observed in the vehicle.

“He accelerated towards the officer’s vehicle, swerved and mounted a footpath and then a garden.

“The accused was within one metre of the police vehicle.

“He was seen driving in excess of the 20mph speed limit.

“Officers carried out a search of the local area for the accused and were unsuccessful.

“He made good his escape.”

Prison warning

Reilly appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court a month later, on November 29.

Defence solicitor Douglas McConnell said his client wanted the matter dealt with promptly.

He said: “He has never tried to hide the facts.

“He is keen to move his life forward.

“There are a spattering of road traffic offences on his record.”

Disqualifying Reilly for two years, Sheriff Robert More said: “I am not a fan of dangerous driving, by any means, but there is a spectrum and this is at the lower end.

“It would be straightforward and merited to sentence you to a period of imprisonment.

“These offences are of a significant nature.

“(Prison) might send out a message but there is more to sentencing than that.

“I feel I can dispose of this case today by way of an alternative to custody, in terms of a community payback order and unpaid work.”

Reilly, of Kingsway East, admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving without insurance and while disqualified from obtaining a licence.

He was disqualified further for two years, given 50 hours unpaid work and will have to resit the driving test.

He was admonished for not having appropriate insurance but his licence was endorsed.