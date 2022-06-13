‘I just went for it’ – Biker rocketed past police at 120mph on A94 Perth-Scone road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A biker has been banned from the road after he was clocked speeding through the Perthshire countryside at 120mph.

Kevin Flynn flew past Perth Airport at double the 60pmh speed limit.

He was going so fast, he was unable to stop for “stunned” traffic cops at the roadside.

Police chiefs said that the 38-year-old’s actions could have been “catastrophic”.

Restaurant worker Flynn was originally charged with a charge of dangerous driving.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted a reduced charge of riding his Aprilia Tuono bike without due care and attention and at excessive speeds on August 30, 2020.

It happened on the A94 Perth to Forfar road, near the junction with David Douglas Avenue, Scone.

Sheriff Francis Gill told Flynn: “You have pled guilty to travelling at an extremely dangerous speed.

“It is very fortunate the consequences here were not more serious.”

Flynn, of Gaskhill Road, Balbeggie, was fined £335 and disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half months.

The court heard the father-of-three will lose his job as a result of the road ban.

Driving was ‘Idiocy’

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Flynn said: “It was a nice sunny day and the road had been newly tarmacked. I just went for it.”

Police officers were stationed at the roadside, near Perth Airport, just after 6pm when they spotted the biker heading towards them.

Clocking his speed at 120mph, one officer stepped onto the carriageway in an attempt to get Flynn to stop.

The motorcyclist slammed on the brakes, but was unable to pull over.

He travelled on for another 30 metres before he was able to come to a halt.

Officers said if another vehicle had emerged from the junction, there was no way Flynn could have stopped in time to avoid a collision.

Inspector Greg Burns of Tayside’s Roads Policing Unit said at the time: “It’s disappointing that, on a weekend where a vast majority of motorcyclists we have met have been riding safely and responsibly, idiocy like this takes place.

“One minor misjudgement – a pothole, an encounter with wildlife running on the road – and the results of speeding like this can be catastrophic.”

He added: “Riding and driving at ridiculous speeds like this on our roads gives decent motorists a bad name, and will not be tolerated.”

‘A bit carried away’

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client had suffered “significant” mental health difficulties since the incident.

“Unfortunately, he has no explanation why he was travelling at that speed,” she told the court.

“He seems to have got a bit carried away.”

She said: “He sold his motorbike the week after this happened.”

The court heard Flynn’s job involved driving to collect items and ingredients for his restaurant.