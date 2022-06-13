‘I just went for it’ – Biker rocketed past police at 120mph on A94 Perth-Scone road

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

‘I just went for it’ – Biker rocketed past police at 120mph on A94 Perth-Scone road

By Jamie Buchan
June 13 2022, 1.51pm Updated: June 13 2022, 5.53pm
Kevin Flynn appeared at Perth Sheriff Court
Kevin Flynn appeared at Perth Sheriff Court

A biker has been banned from the road after he was clocked speeding through the Perthshire countryside at 120mph.

Kevin Flynn flew past Perth Airport at double the 60pmh speed limit.

He was going so fast, he was unable to stop for “stunned” traffic cops at the roadside.

Police chiefs said that the 38-year-old’s actions could have been “catastrophic”.

Restaurant worker Flynn was originally charged with a charge of dangerous driving.

He appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday and admitted a reduced charge of riding his Aprilia Tuono bike without due care and attention and at excessive speeds on August 30, 2020.

It happened on the A94 Perth to Forfar road, near the junction with David Douglas Avenue, Scone.

Police recorded the speed at 120mph.

Sheriff Francis Gill told Flynn: “You have pled guilty to travelling at an extremely dangerous speed.

“It is very fortunate the consequences here were not more serious.”

Flynn, of Gaskhill Road, Balbeggie, was fined £335 and disqualified from driving for four-and-a-half months.

The court heard the father-of-three will lose his job as a result of the road ban.

Driving was ‘Idiocy’

Speaking to reporters outside the court, Flynn said: “It was a nice sunny day and the road had been newly tarmacked. I just went for it.”

Kevin Flynn admitted he ‘just went for it’ following is appearance at Perth Sheriff Court.

Police officers were stationed at the roadside, near Perth Airport, just after 6pm when they spotted the biker heading towards them.

Clocking his speed at 120mph, one officer stepped onto the carriageway in an attempt to get Flynn to stop.

Kevin Flynn was clocked by police on the A94, near Scone.

The motorcyclist slammed on the brakes, but was unable to pull over.

He travelled on for another 30 metres before he was able to come to a halt.

Officers said if another vehicle had emerged from the junction, there was no way Flynn could have stopped in time to avoid a collision.

Inspector Greg Burns of Tayside’s Roads Policing Unit said at the time: “It’s disappointing that, on a weekend where a vast majority of motorcyclists we have met have been riding safely and responsibly, idiocy like this takes place.

“One minor misjudgement – a pothole, an encounter with wildlife running on the road –  and the results of speeding like this can be catastrophic.”

He added: “Riding and driving at ridiculous speeds like this on our roads gives decent motorists a bad name, and will not be tolerated.”

‘A bit carried away’

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton, defending, said her client had suffered “significant” mental health difficulties since the incident.

“Unfortunately, he has no explanation why he was travelling at that speed,” she told the court.

“He seems to have got a bit carried away.”

She said: “He sold his motorbike the week after this happened.”

The court heard Flynn’s job involved driving to collect items and ingredients for his restaurant.

Carnage on the carriageways – What’s the difference between careless and dangerous driving?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier