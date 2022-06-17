Forensics expert did not find ‘footwear’ mark on ‘stamp victim’ PC’s vest, Sheku Bayoh inquiry told By Neil Pooran June 17 2022, 3.53pm Updated: June 17 2022, 5.56pm The inquiry is examining the circumstances of Sheku Bayoh's death, see here with girlfriend Collette Bell. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Mark ‘the shape of a shoe’ found on vest of PC ‘stamped on’ by Sheku Bayoh, inquiry told Emergency doctor tells Sheku Bayoh inquiry police officer had no pain after being ‘stamped’ on Sergeant in charge ‘hugged and reassured’ officers following death of Sheku Bayoh Handcuffs would have ‘hindered’ CPR attempts, Sheku Bayoh inquiry hears