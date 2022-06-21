Horse molester, 75, admits sex assault at Perth McDonald’s By Jamie Buchan June 21 2022, 6.00am Updated: June 21 2022, 8.47am William Nicoll sexually assaulted a member of staff at McDonald's in Perth. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Perth owner admits neglect after skeletal horse put to sleep Tuesday court round-up — Drunk-drove straight to police station Fife Zoo manager attacked boss and ‘threatened to kill him’ Dunfermline man jailed for public sexual assault