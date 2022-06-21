PC said he feared a ‘Lee Rigby incident’ as Sheku Bayoh was arrested

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
PC said he feared a ‘Lee Rigby incident’ as Sheku Bayoh was arrested

By Crime and Courts Team
June 21 2022, 1.53pm Updated: June 21 2022, 2.10pm
A former police officer involved in arresting Sheku Bayoh said he feared he was going to be killed in a “Lee Rigby incident”.

Alan Paton was first on the scene after multiple calls Mr Bayoh was in the street in Kirkcaldy with a knife.

Although there was no knife in sight when he arrived, Mr Paton said he believed he could have had one concealed.

He tried to use CS spray on Mr Bayoh but it blew back into his face and he ended up curled behind a police van as the chaotic arrest continued.

The UK terror alert level was at severe and Mr Paton said he took the possibility of terrorism into account during every call regarding a knife.

Alan Paton giving evidence to the inquiry.

The now-retired former officer who still has PTSD, said: “I had visions of the Lee Rigby incident – just blood everywhere.

“I was curled up waiting for something to come down on the back of my neck or something to be stabbed in my neck.

“I thought, genuinely, I was a goner.”

Fusilier Lee Rigby was run over and then stabbed to death by terrorists in 2013.

Drummer Lee Rigby.

Mr Paton added: “I had visions that my sides are exposed, the back of your neck’s exposed.

“I expected a meat cleaver or a knife in the side of the neck.

“Then I started to have the thoughts, ‘am I going to get home from my shift tonight? Am I going to see my wife again? Am I going to see my kids again?’

“That’s what’s still causing me problems and that’s the main part of my PTSD. I still can’t get that out of my mind.”

‘Lone wolf’ rumour

Mr Paton, 48, was giving evidence to the inquiry into Mr Bayoh’s death in custody on Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy in May 2015.

He said when he first found the 31-year-old, his only thought was to protect the public, police and Mr Bayoh himself.

Former PC Nicole Short.

He said there had been a rumour around Kirkcaldy police station a “lone wolf” was going to target a female officer.

He said: “I was aware there was a female officer going – Nicole Short – and there was a strong rumour a female officer was going to get injured by a lone wolf.

“It was common knowledge at Kirkcaldy police station.”

He said he left the police van with his CS spray canister out and ordered Mr Bayoh to the ground.

Alan Paton demonstrates how he was holding the CS spray.

He said Mr Bayoh’s eyes were “bulging” and he was ignoring instructions.

He said: “I emphasised my spray with a straight arm – (There was) no question at all he didn’t see it.

“I pointed down to the ground and said ‘get yourself down on the f***ing ground’ and he just kept walking towards me while I’m walking back.

“There was no reaction whatsoever. I sprayed him.”

‘Out of control’

Asked why he did not try to de-escalate the situation, Mr Paton described Mr Bayoh as a “zombie” who was not reacting.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

He said: “It’s not the situation for asking questions.

“The man was out of control, the man was drugged up, the man had a big knife and was using it – he was attacking cars.

“I needed firm control from the word go.”

He added: “This incident was completely non-textbook, a situation we didn’t train for.

“There was not enough resources and could only be dealt with by clear, concise command and if he chooses to ignore those commands, then so be it.”

Although he considered it may have been a mental health crisis, he said that would have made no difference to his reaction.

Mr Paton joined the struggle, using a baton on Mr Bayoh’s bicep, who he said demonstrated “superhuman strength” due to the drugs he believed he had taken.

He took part in the ultimately unsuccessful attempts to resuscitate him.

He said he has since gone on to believe Mr Bayoh was “on a mission” to find his friend Zahid Saeed, with whom he had earlier fought, possibly to murder him.

Evidence given earlier

Mr Paton, who had 14 years service at the time, insisted race played absolutely no part in his actions at any stage in the arrest.

Due to his mental health, his evidence was given in a closed hearing on June 13, which was played to the hearing.

Lord Bracadale, the inquiry chair, said the evidence may otherwise not have been heard at all.

Lord Bracadale.

The inquiry continues.

