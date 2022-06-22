Fife dad who bit police officer and brandished knife in shock attack avoids prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Fife dad who bit police officer and brandished knife in shock attack avoids prison

By Jamie McKenzie
June 22 2022, 7.00am Updated: June 22 2022, 11.58am
Fife dad Andrew Taylor.
Andrew Taylor.

An offshore worker from Fife has avoided a prison sentence for assaulting two policemen.

Dad-of-three Andrew Taylor previously pled guilty to biting one officer in the hand and repeatedly kicking the other in the body at a property in Cross Street, Dysart, in July 2020.

Taylor and his co-accused, Michael Berry, both admitted another charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by swearing and uttering threats of violence to officers and brandishing a knife.

The pair, both aged 34, appeared in the dock at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court for sentencing.

Berry, who appeared from custody but whose address on court papers is Cross Street, also previously admitted driving dangerously on various roads in Dysart by failing to stop when instructed to do so by police officers and exceeding speed limits.

He also pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his ex partner by phoning her, going to her home uninvited and threatening to assault members of her family.

All of the offending admitted by Taylor and Berry took place on July 29 2020.

Prison avoided

Sheriff Alastair Brown told Taylor, of Kirkcaldy‘s Raeburn Crescent, the court “disapproves strongly” of anyone treating police in the way he did.

The sheriff said: “I will always give serious consideration to the sentence of prison in relation to someone who assaults police officers in the course of their duty.

“You have a limited record.

“If I send you to prison you lose your employment and your family suffers.

“Because you have a limited record it is possible, just, to refrain from prison.”

Sheriff Brown sentenced Taylor to carry out 270 hours of unpaid work within the next 12 months.

The sheriff added: “It’s a direct alternative to prison.

“Fitting that in around your work commitments will be hard for you but you bring that on yourself and this is less hard than the consequences of prison.”

Defence lawyer David McLaughlin said his client’s behaviour was “inconceivably stupid” that day and acknowledged it was “distressing” for the police involved.

The solicitor said Taylor does appear to have “genuine remorse”.

The sheriff further deferred sentence for Berry until July 14 for the production of background reports.

The court heard Berry had failed to comply first time round.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier