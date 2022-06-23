GEOAmey boss apologises for Tayside court disruption and reveals plunging staff numbers By Jamie Buchan June 23 2022, 2.45pm Updated: June 23 2022, 3.15pm GEOAmey vans are a familiar sight at Scottish courts. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Broken mops, sharpened toilet brushes and dominoes in a sock – Report reveals rise in make-shift weapons at Perth Prison Dundee dog killer ‘a target in prison’ court hears Monday court round-up — Buckie teen back in trouble Prisoner escort firm GEOAmey faces contempt hearing, accused of ‘wilfully’ ignoring court orders at Forfar and Perth