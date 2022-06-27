Teenager caught drink-driving on M90 was fleeing sinister encounter with male friend By Jamie Buchan June 27 2022, 12.30pm Updated: June 27 2022, 1.05pm The teenager was caught drink-driving over the Friarton Bridge [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Teenage girl killed by car after trip to McDonald’s with friends – inquest Friday court round-up — East coast train ban Teenage firebug who destroyed £40k Loch Leven bird hide avoids detention Wednesday court round-up — Extortionists and yoghurt yob