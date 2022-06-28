Thief knocked victim, 74, from wheelchair and left him on floor in Dundee robbery By Gordon Currie June 28 2022, 12.19pm Updated: June 28 2022, 12.47pm Lisa Carmichael targeted two pensioners in the same street. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Perth man accused of knifepoint dog robbery thanks sheriff for deserting his trial Serial thief with 666 neck tattoo jailed for raid on Perth monastery Dundee paedophile who received indecent files as police inspected phone jailed Perth transphobic hate crime victim feels ‘let down’ attackers avoided jail