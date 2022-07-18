Dundee kitchen-fitter hit bouncer in sun and booze-fuelled bust-up By Kathryn Wylie July 18 2022, 5.00pm Updated: July 18 2022, 5.01pm Andrew Gray hit the bouncer at the Scottish Embassy bar in Aberdeen. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Monday court round-up — Boozed-up breakfast and petrol peril Supermarket worker punched drag queen in Dundee face mask row Family fury over Dundee council snooper’s sentencing Teenager ‘volleyed’ man at Kirkcaldy bus station for ‘your bird’s tidy’ comment