Dundee pub raider jailed for hoodie theft while on licence after fizzy juice heist By Ross Gardiner July 20 2022, 1.59pm Updated: July 20 2022, 2.40pm The serial thief raided Molly Malones. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Wednesday court round-up — Dog killer and MP’s troll Serial thief with 666 neck tattoo jailed for raid on Perth monastery Dundee paedophile who received indecent files as police inspected phone jailed Creep who followed girls in Dundee playpark is jailed