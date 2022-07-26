Fife undertaker admits swindling over £130,000 selling fake funeral plans By Ross Gardiner July 26 2022, 11.11am Updated: July 26 2022, 12.46pm Barry Stevenson-Hamilton sold fake funeral plans from his Fife businesses. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier IN FULL: Fife funeral fraudster behind bars after admitting £130k bogus plan scam Fife man vandalised boxing club minibus over historical grudge Tuesday court round-up — Online gamer neglect charge Prison warning for Fife man who launched funeral firework into mum’s kitchen