Dundee long-distance lorry driver evades ban despite failing to complete breath test EIGHT times By Gordon Currie July 27 2022, 11.19am Robert Buchan. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Former Kirkcaldy hotel boss admits starting fire in his High Street store Hit-and-run OAP, 76, knocked down Perth schoolboy and kept driving to golf course Fife drink driver caught five times over limit after driving off at ‘very slow speed’ Dundee forklift driver sent explicit pics to ‘13-year-old girl’