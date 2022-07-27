Raging Perth prisoners targeted man who tried to rob Rangers legend Gordon Durie in Fife By Jamie Buchan July 27 2022, 2.40pm Updated: July 27 2022, 6.11pm Gordon Durie, pictured, was targeted by thug John Rodden Alexander. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Wednesday court round-up — Schoolboy needed face rebuilt Detectives hope Fife funeral fraud victims can ‘find solace’ in scam boss conviction Dunfermline sex offender who searched for ‘jailbait’ forced from home Jail for Arbroath woman who assaulted partner with plate in ‘crack-smoking’ row