East Fife footballer knocked out in ‘unprovoked’ single punch attack By Tim Bugler August 2 2022, 12.55pm Updated: August 2 2022, 3.11pm Lucas Williamson, here in action against Hearts' Gary Mackay-Steven, was knocked unconscious. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Fife man abused girlfriend and ‘drop-kicked’ nine-week-old kitten Double child rapist from Fife jailed and placed on Register for life Addict jailed for targeting vulnerable Dundee pensioners in their own homes Stevie Crawford ‘hungry’ for challenge of competitive League 1 and stresses importance of East Fife experience