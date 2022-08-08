Family scream ‘murderer’ as killer is given community service for Fife farm worker’s death By Kirsty McIntosh and James Mulholland August 8 2022, 11.39am Updated: August 8 2022, 1.53pm Grace Ross killed Joshua Kerr by running over him with her car. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Grace Ross: What reasons did judge give for not jailing Fife student who killed boyfriend? Monday court round-up — Bad relationships Teenager who tried to stab to death Montrose 85-year-old detained for four years ‘Nightmare’ neighbour threatened murder during drunken ruckus at Perthshire farm