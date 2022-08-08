Grace Ross: What reasons did judge give for not jailing Fife student who killed boyfriend? By Crime and Courts Team August 8 2022, 6.07pm Updated: August 8 2022, 6.16pm Grace Ross arrives at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Family scream ‘murderer’ as killer is given community service for Fife farm worker’s death Teenager who tried to stab to death Montrose 85-year-old detained for four years Jail for ‘demon’ Perthshire boyfriend who attacked partners and threw cat against wall Fife killer who pushed man down train station stairs jailed for six years