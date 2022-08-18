Thursday court round-up — Sinister kiss-chase allegation By Crime and Courts Team August 18 2022, 5.45pm Related Content ‘There is Tesco in Nigeria’ — Dunfermline man’s racist rant towards family [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Police scrambled to Fife woman's home after jilted ex made hoax 999 calls from… Solo sex fiend jailed for 'relieving stress' twice outside Amazon Dunfermline Ex-SNP MP Margaret Ferrier admits exposing public to Covid-19 Fife thug who battered pregnant victim during 30-year campaign of terror against four women… Reprieve for Newfoundland dog that bit 10-year-old girl in Fife Wednesday court round-up — Whistling prisoner and nine-hour siege Abusive Perth boyfriend slammed by sheriff for trying to blame his victim Convicted UDA terrorist failed to notify police about Fife house move Crime spree teen detained for Buckfast bottle stabbing in Fife Angus man avoids jail for homophobic rant at Dundee Premier Inn More from The Courier Boy, 15, last seen at Perth school found safe and well Dad who lost son to suicide hits out at further delay to Dundee crisis… 'Male midwives are not controversial': Dundee council leader John Alexander breaks silence on period… Fife family left homeless after fire 'overwhelmed' by community's support Allan Bryant: New temporary officer to lead Glenrothes case as family open up on… Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals Sam Fisher discussion before Dunfermline loan move