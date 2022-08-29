Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb

By Crime and Courts Team
August 29 2022, 5.45pm
Post Thumbnail

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee paedophile caught with 25,000 obscene images tried to hide phone from cops
Nicol was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.
Dundee rapist who attacked two schoolgirls is jailed
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Justin Lennon. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 29/08/2022
Forfar train driver must pay victim £3.6k after leaving him scarred for life in…
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Public disorder Picture shows; Cameron Lorimer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 26/08/2022
Football yob threatened to stab Perth nurses
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Funeral fraudster Picture shows; Barry Stevenson-Hamilton. Fife. Supplied by Kenny Smith Date; 26/08/2022
Funeral Fraud: Jailed Fife undertaker's criminal past revealed as devastated victims speak out
Post Thumbnail
Friday court round-up — Caught at the drive-thru
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court sign
Fife schoolboy, 13, 'could have died' after devastating one-punch assault
Beauty therapist Agne Balciene
Dundee beauty therapist sent revenge porn photos to lover's wife
Maxine Munro.
Raging Dundee woman ripped out clump of hair during frenzied assault
James Kidd.
Fife sex offender dubbed Moonpig back behind bars for court breach

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff
image features a collage of old photos in black and white and colour, showing people enjoying Hogmanay celebrations in Dundee City Square in years gone by.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: It's time to revive Hogmanay in Dundee City Square