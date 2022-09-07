Paralysed window cleaner allowed to sue Montrose home owners after fall By Kirsty McIntosh September 7 2022, 4.23pm The court action centres on a the collapse of a stone platt. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Drink-driver failed to respond to police lights and sirens on A92 in Fife St Johnstone fan found guilty of being part of McDiarmid Park mob Friday court round-up — Puppy theft allegations Swede acquitted of sex allegations after flying to Fife to meet 15-year-old Swedish woman accused of flying to Scotland 'to have sex with 15-year-old boy' at… Dundee teenager denies injuring two schoolgirls in A90 police smash Thursday court round-up — Fife businessman detained and car dealer case not proven Police sergeant 'covered in blood' after tackling drunken yob on Perthshire road More from The Courier Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child' Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'… Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing 38 great pictures capturing the best of Pitlochry Highland Games Devastating Hilltown market fire saw Dundee fire crews fight third blaze in three days