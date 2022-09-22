Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault

By Crime and Courts Team
September 22 2022, 5.45pm
Post Thumbnail

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

James Stewart at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Fife thug claimed he would open ex's dad 'like a can of beans' in…
Ric May and Stef Ollandini were cleared of vandalising Cupar war memorial.
Dundee Christian 'street artists' acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism
A parking attendant in Fife was abused.
Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered tirade of homophobic abuse in ticket row
Cameron Lorimer made the threats at Perth Royal Infirmary.
Banned St Johnstone fan ordered to complete coaching course after nurse stab threats
To go with story by Alan Richardson. Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer Picture shows; Paul Bonar, threatened son-in-law with hammer. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 21/09/2022
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Paedophile ring prisoner's phone
The Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain QC
Domestic abuse justice vow as figures show Tayside and Fife area had highest number…
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man accused of attempted murder with a meat cleaver
Michael Etchells appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly
Dundee Sheriff Court. Moustapha
County lines coke dealer used Dundee flat for illicit racket

More from The Courier

Dundee stolen trike
Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen
To go with story by Julia Bryce. St Andrews traditional pubs Picture shows; St Andrews traditional pubs. St Andrews. Supplied by TBC Date; Unknown
9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food
Ricky Ross played an intimate, solo gig in Perth.
REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend
The New Saints will be an entirely new opposition for Dundee
The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV…
The Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry.
Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack
Kyle Connell said Raith didn't 'click' last time at the Balmoral Stadium. Photograph: Tony Fimister.
'Why not again this year?' - Kyle Connell ready to show he and Raith…

Editor's Picks