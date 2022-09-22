Fife thug claimed he would open ex’s dad ‘like a can of beans’ in Facebook row By Ross Gardiner September 22 2022, 3.03pm James Stewart at Dundee Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault Dundee Christian 'street artists' acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism Kirkcaldy parking attendant suffered tirade of homophobic abuse in ticket row Banned St Johnstone fan ordered to complete coaching course after nurse stab threats Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer Wednesday court round-up — Paedophile ring prisoner's phone Domestic abuse justice vow as figures show Tayside and Fife area had highest number… Fife man accused of attempted murder with a meat cleaver Dundee man bit mum on nose as Boxing Day drinking session turned ugly County lines coke dealer used Dundee flat for illicit racket More from The Courier Dundee family furious after daughter's electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Thursday court round-up — Arbroath schoolgirl assault REVIEW: Ricky Ross was like being with an old friend The New Saints v Dundee: Where to watch SPFL Trust Trophy clash on TV… Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Editor's Picks The Courier named Scotland’s News Website of the Year Dundee family furious after daughter’s electric trike stolen 9 traditional pubs to frequent to in St Andrews for a drink and food Urban Beach restaurant in Broughty Ferry to open beer garden and ice cream shack Stars including Ronan Keating and Tom Chaplin heading to Tayside and Fife for Dunhill Cup Warning jobs could go at garden centre near Abernethy due to battery storage schemes Friends clash as multi-million Scottish Crannog Centre revamp plans approved ALISTAIR HEATHER: I saw a UFO over Angus – should I believe my eyes? Customers ‘swore at police’ after officers discovered 2am lock-in at Clep Bar in Dundee Dundee Christian ‘street artists’ acquitted of Fife war memorial vandalism