Tuesday court round-up — Too scared to ride the bus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Tuesday court round-up — Too scared to ride the bus

By Crime and Courts Team
September 27 2022, 5.45pm
Post Thumbnail

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Fife twins kidnap ordeal
Ex-sniper stole £100k of jewellery and whisky while on the run after Fife pensioner…
Steven Whyte.
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to 'fear of needles'
Sean Thomson at Perth Sheriff Court.
Supermarket worker fined for 'distressing' assault in Blairgowrie pub
Ex-Paratrooper Thomas McCabe appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Pensioner terrified taxi driver with firearms in Fife - for second time
Joseph Kennedy at Alloa Sheriff Court.
Drink-drive Fife firm manager 'could have killed someone', court told
Beauty therapist Agne Balciene
Dundee beauty therapist avoids Register after sending revenge porn to lover's wife
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Road rage and police attack
Robert Clark now faces a further hearing at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fugitive sex offender from Fife finally faces justice after nearly two years on the…
Police in Leslie during the incident.
Woman appears in court accused of attempting to murder 16-year-old in Fife
Cameron McIntosh admitted his role in the disturbance as the victorious team arrived back at McDiarmid Park.
Rioting St Johnstone fan snared by incriminating Instagram selfie

More from The Courier

Dundee forward Niall McGinn makes it 1-0 against Hamilton in the Premier Sports Cup.
Dundee manager Gary Bowyer reveals offers made for Niall McGinn
Fox, left, and new United assistant Stevie Crawford
Liam Fox 'understands' Dundee United sceptics and draws Tam Courts parallel
Children from Puddleduck Nursery in the Beatrix Potter Garden. Picture: Kenny Smith / DCT Media
10 FREE family places to visit in Perthshire for the October holidays
There are a number of free activities and places for families to visit in Dundee for the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Dundee for the October holidays
Carnoustie Tyres.
Carnoustie tyre dealer broken into five times in the past seven weeks
Football for 17s and under is just one of the free activities on offer in Fife during the October holidays.
10 FREE family activities and places to visit in Fife for the October holidays

Editor's Picks