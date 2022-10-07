Jailed Methil knifeman gets extra time for assault on Perth Prison guard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Courts

Jailed Methil knifeman gets extra time for assault on Perth Prison guard

By Jamie Buchan
October 7 2022, 9.00am Updated: October 7 2022, 9.03am
Rhys Marshall
Rhys Marshall

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Rhys Marshall
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
High Court in Edinburgh
Rapist attacked sleeping woman in Fife
Rhys Marshall
Prison warning for Perthshire shopkeeper who pummelled customer
Rhys Marshall
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
Rhys Marshall
Thursday court round-up — Dundee paedophiles and police pursuit
Rhys Marshall
Falkirk fan faces ban for throwing smoke bomb onto Dunfermline pitch
Steven Flynn appeared from custody at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth career criminal told by sheriff 'get another line of work - you're really…
Rhys Marshall
Fugitive Fife sex offender jailed for dodging Register requirements
Rhys Marshall
Leuchars-based army officer 'coerced' ex-partner to spend thousands on him during abusive campaign
Rhys Marshall
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

Most Read

1
Rhys Marshall
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Rhys Marshall
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Rhys Marshall
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Rhys Marshall
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Rhys Marshall
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
Rhys Marshall
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
7
Rhys Marshall
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Rhys Marshall
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Rhys Marshall
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
10
Rhys Marshall
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Rhys Marshall
The Edinburgh Fringe, it's an old, ever-new story
Theo Bair has 'bags of potential' says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson insists 'there's more to come' from Theo Bair and reveals St Johnstone…
Rhys Marshall
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches
Rhys Marshall
Dundee whaling ship captain 'ignored' by history, says researcher who wants to rebuild ties…
Nature Watch: Nature red in tooth and claw at St Cyrus beach
lunch in perth
The 6 best places to visit for a top-quality lunch in Perth
Rhys Marshall
The inverted pyramid: why newspaper paragraphs often consist of a single sentence
Starter of king prawn cocktail at Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes
Restaurant review: The Fettykil Fox in Glenrothes makes for the perfect lunch spot for…
Rhys Marshall
'Raw sewage' in Loch Leven leaves wildlife bosses 'extremely concerned'
Cupar Swimming Club is one of the best in Scotland
Cupar Swimming Club named one of the best in Scotland despite pool opening cuts

Editor's Picks