Cost of kennelling seized dogs involved in court cases revealed By Kirsty McIntosh January 3 2023, 8.00am The cost of kennelling potentially dangerous dogs has been revealed. Image: Shutterstock. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Dundee beautician dragged tattooist boyfriend by hair when romantic getaway turned nasty Rape sentencing in Scotland not a 'pressing problem' appeal judges rule Cost of living crisis fuelling crime surge across Tayside as top cop warns of… Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach Desperate Fife Buckfast thief's prison 'dry-out' wish granted by sheriff Friday court round-up — Puppy treatment and taking the p*** Man accused of robbing 80-year-old woman in Blairgowrie street Dunfermline drunk attacked taxi driver for refusing to take him to Alloa Fife ice cream shop owner who groomed 14-year-old girl given unpaid work Thursday court round-up — Clean-up chance and breath test let-off Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Kilmarnock confirm Raith Rovers loanee Kyle Connell will be released at the end of… COURIER OPINION: Perth hotel fire 999 crews deserve highest praise LEE WILKIE: Not time to panic for Dundee but Arbroath defeat showed need for… Endometriosis sufferers demand full return of Kirkcaldy gynaecology ward WATCH: Viral Tiktok video shows life on a North Sea platform Pig farming ‘situation is improving’ Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity Bank of Mum and Dad: Tayside expert shares tips on how to avoid it… Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe Editor's Picks Bid to save loss-making Dundee Flower and Food Festival as it faces the axe Community speak out over Loch Leven sewage debacle Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity Bank of Mum and Dad: Tayside expert shares tips on how to avoid it becoming a tax trap Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride Dundee programme brings school to pupils struggling to attend due to poor mental health Dundee house price average passes £200,000 according to local estate agent Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC’s Young MasterChef competition as debut show airs ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire Most Commented 1 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 3 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 4 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 5 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 6 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 7 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 8 Glenrothes man, 27, injured after falling into sink hole 9 Eden Project leader backs Dundee park and ride 10 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision