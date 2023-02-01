Dundee pensioner finally faces justice for abusing girls in 60s and 80s By Gordon Currie February 1 2023, 6.00am Raymond McCandless outside Dundee Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Woman asked man to 'pleasure her' at knifepoint in Fife underpass Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes 'put hammer in woman's head', says girl Tuesday court round-up — McDonald's drink-drive dash and Troon Avenue murder trial starts Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes told police: 'She's under the kitchen floor' Sheku Bayoh's sister says family given conflicting accounts of his death Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter… Perth pensioner brandished meat cleaver at wife after night of solo drinking Fife cocaine dealer, 52, jailed for three years Sheriff's surprise huskies were not destroyed after Dunfermline attack Furious driver chased traffic warden through Dundee over parking ticket Most Read 1 Lorraine Kelly’s former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million 2 Angus teacher who allegedly told pupil, 12, her skirt would ‘end up on the… 3 EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United fail in ambitious bid for Celtic defender 4 Children ‘screaming’ as masked man attacks diner at Dundee restaurant 5 Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes admits killing Bennylyn Burke and her two-year-old daughter… 6 Carnoustie rail lover Ethan, 5, ready for ‘laser train’ to hit Tayside tonight 7 Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than… 8 Nando’s given green light to open first Perth restaurant 9 New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts job by knocking on 1,000 doors 10 Dundee chase highly-rated goalscoring midfielder Charlie Reilly More from The Courier St Johnstone striker Nicky Clark has WON his red card appeal for challenge on… COURIER OPINION: Dundee public deserve answers over latest £2M Olympia centre losses Traffic light failure at A92 roadworks in Fife causes 30 minute delays New pictures reveal vision for Kirkcaldy waterfront - including housing to replace eyesore car… Police launch probe into deliberate fire at Dundee flats East coast farmland fetches record price Ice driving in the Arctic Circle with Polestar Zak Rudden and Dundee: Why hasn't it worked at Dens Park? Deadline day frustration for Dunfermline - but Pars can look to loan market in… Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 Editor's Picks Dundee murder accused Andrew Innes ‘put hammer in woman’s head’, says girl Mum home schooling son after Perth Grammar bullying and attacks Health chiefs block NHS Tayside from scaling back surgery to mask financial woes Angus piper Ailis Sutherland amongst finalists for BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2023 Prince William was given chance to hit Mardi Gras Dundee dancefloor during ‘happy’ St Andrews student days Cupar man presented with top Scouting award ‘for services of the most exceptional character’ Threatened land between River Tay and Balhomie House judged to be ‘important wildlife sanctuary’ Fife champagne firm’s ongoing Brexit challenges leave it feeling flat Late deadline day drama sees Dundee seal loan return for star striker Zach Robinson Most Commented 1 Dundee's Olympia reports 'catastrophic' losses of more than £2m during closures 2 Why is a Coupar Angus solar company registered in the world's number one tax haven? 3 Starbucks and Domino's franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row 4 ERIC NICOLSON: Willie Collum's display at Ibrox has single-handedly undermined my faith in VAR 5 Dundee shopper 'threatened with knife' by gang of women demanding he buy things for them 6 Final design for controversial Arbroath cycling scheme to be unveiled in spring 7 Dundee is Scotland's capital of 'hidden' unemployment 8 Dundee-born SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn 'hiding' after party MP ignites gender reform row 9 ‘Disposable’ vapes – ban bid as Dundee recycling staff left stumped at the dump 10 Robertson's sign saved from rubble goes on display at The McManus Dundee