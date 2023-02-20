Kirkcaldy woman banned after Christmas Day drink-drive crash By Kirsty McIntosh February 20 2023, 6.00am Kayleigh Shields. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth's unpaid work hub Crack cocaine lorry driver, 68, partied with women night before blacking out on Fife… Fife man told his dog to 'f***ing get' police during call out for domestic… Drunk driver fled after causing four-vehicle pile-up in Kinross-shire village Dundee flat raider guzzled Capri-Sun before being caught and bitten by police dog Friday court round-up — Child threat and one-minute police chase Trial hears hunter fired shot which killed man near Dundee Broughty Ferry spaniel sex abuser has curfew lifted to spend week in Spain Ex-athlete admits causing high-speed A9 smash after drinking bottle of gin Carer's £4k spending spree with 68-year-old Dundee wheelchair user's bank card Most Read 1 Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS 2 Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub 3 Oscar-nominated movie star sets up home in Broughty Ferry with partner and son 4 Man charged after crash that left car on its roof and closed busy Dundee… 5 Man, 28, charged with assault and breach of bail in Dundee 6 Man, 22, and teenager, 15, charged following a ‘disturbance’ in St Andrews 7 Four people taken to hospital following ‘head-on’ collision in Comrie 8 Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy 9 Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes 10 Tribute wreath all that was left after Dundee landmark Halley’s Mill razed More from The Courier Rory MacLeod transfer bid 'accepted' as Dundee United starlet is targeted by Fulham Streaky St Johnstone are on the rise again, as Stevie May eyes a strong… How Dundee's influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus lawyers complete merger Brewgooder founder talk among highlights of University of Dundee’s Entrepreneurship Week Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey Last ditch plea to save council funding for Big Noise Douglas programme 4 Dundee United talking points: Mark Ogren keeps the faith and what next for… Kane Ritchie-Hosler on 'frustrating' afternoon for Dunfermline as he vows Pars will 'bounce back' 3 Dunfermline v Airdrie talking points - Should Pars fans be worried Falkirk have… Editor's Picks Man who had sex with schoolgirl found by police at Perth’s unpaid work hub Streaky St Johnstone are on the rise again, as Stevie May eyes a strong run to the Premiership split Rising costs to blame for potential closure of Perth pub How Dundee’s influential SNP group could propel Humza Yousaf to first minister Cheers and jeers as St Andrews residents vote to keep South Street changes Brewgooder founder talk among highlights of University of Dundee’s Entrepreneurship Week Pictures: Crowds gather in Perth to remember trans teen Brianna Ghey Tribute wreath all that was left after Dundee landmark Halley’s Mill razed Broughty Ferry based movie star picks up best supporting actor at BAFTAS Most Commented 1 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 2 COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted 3 Five Dundee bus routes to be axed despite 123,000 annual passengers 4 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 5 The most expensive piece of ground in Angus? Seven-figure cost of Forfar leisure centre fiasco laid bare 6 EXCLUSIVE: John Swinney will not stand to be Scotland's next first minister 7 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 8 SNP propose huge 4.75% hike in council tax in Dundee 9 Dundee-based Humza Yousaf enters race to be First Minister 10 Restaurant review: Seafood pancake star of the meal on a trip to The Townhouse Hotel in Angus