Courts Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac A round-up from the court rooms of Tayside and Fife. By Crime and Courts Team March 24 2023, 5.45pm Share Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4250782/friday-court-round-up-17/ Copy Link [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road Perth beast who directed livestream videos of girls being abused is jailed University worker convicted of shouting abuse at partner in Perthshire home after she filmed… Ex-King's horseman found guilty of raping teenagers at Fife equestrian centre Angus junior footballer banned from his local after punching bar staff Fife rapist attacked man who 'wound him up' about criminal past Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits 'despicable' crimes… Thursday court round-up — Bedside blaze and fuel thief Drug driver blamed bald tyre for 'erratic' driving on A9 in Perthshire Most Read 1 Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife 2 Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for… 3 Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend 4 Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn 5 Mike Ashley buys Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee 6 New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’ 7 Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours 8 Perth boyfriend-from-hell who threatened to torch woman and baby in bed admits ‘despicable’ crimes… 9 Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000… 10 Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station More from The Courier Dick Campbell salutes 'amazing Arbroath spirit' after handing them training ground dressing down Raith Rovers skipper Scott Brown reveals how he was told he was St Johnstone's… John Potter praises 'incredible' effort from Kelty Hearts after hard-fought draw at Falkirk Missing Edinburgh teen may have travelled to Dundee 4 Falkirk v Kelty Hearts talking points as John Potter's men hold Bairns to… Arbroath verdict: Key moments and player ratings as Angus side stun leaders Queen's Park… Gillian Lord: April Fool's Day has been putting the 'fake' into fake news for… James McPake reveals Dunfermline decision over Dave Mackay that 'could have been deal-breaker' after… Indie musician Jill Lorean makes solo debut in Montrose JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United in Championship would be a nightmare - but… Editor's Picks Angus licensing board grant off sales for re-opening of former Forfar supermarket Extraordinary price rises as Dundee hotels cash in on Radio 1’s Big Weekend The Little Green Larder: We put Dundee’s zero waste meal kit to the test Listen: Stooshie podcast – Former SNP aide on ‘cautious’ Nicola Sturgeon, Green problems and how to bring the party together again John Swinney admits he’s been trying to quit since 2016… but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn’t let him Saturday and Sunday at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee sold out as 70,000 tickets snapped up Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for Dundee Could ‘super crickets’ developed by Dundee scientists help tackle climate change? Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn Most Commented 1 Shock as new Dundee school to cost £20m more than world renowned V&A museum 2 Angus driver forced to replace two tyres after hitting 7ft pothole 3 SNP leadership race: Full list of who Tayside and Fife politicians are backing 4 Fife councillor's comments 'offensive' as he claims potholes are being left unfilled 5 New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess' 6 Nicola Sturgeon says the SNP is 'not in a mess' during Loose Women appearance 7 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 8 Dundee passenger's shock at brick thrown through bus window 9 More than 300 Dundee City Council staff to strike over outsourcing row 10 Dundee's Olympia searching for new manager amid continuing closure