Courts Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife Police recovered substantial sums of drugs and cash from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes, the High Court in Glasgow heard. By Connor Gordon March 28 2023, 6.00am Share Pair jailed after £340k of cannabis and cash seized by police in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4256551/cannabis-cash-fife-jailed/ Copy Link The drugs and cash were recovered from vehicles and properties in Glenrothes. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Sheriff blasts 'lunacy' of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big… Monday court round-up — Blacksmith-turned-hairdresser Fife man battered neighbour in 'outrageously violent' assault Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee Fife man threatened to send woman's sex video to son's school Perth dealer caught in £100k heroin operation is ordered to pay back £1 Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel Friday court round-up — The £400 Big Mac Child-punching thug forced Kirkcaldy store to close for two hours Trucker admits causing cyclist's death on remote Perthshire road Most Read 1 Five wolves put down at Dundee’s Camperdown Wildlife Centre 2 Fife BBQ firm The Smoked Thistle announces closure 3 Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ 4 Parents’ fury at shocking video allegedly showing Perth primary school staff mocking a child 5 Heavy metal singer found guilty of raping three women in Dundee 6 Dundee man keeps Balaka legacy going with Turkish eatery and dreams of first kebab… 7 Man taken to hospital after being ‘trapped by pallet’ in Dundee 8 Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big… 9 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform ‘eyesore’ Dundee city centre site 10 Fife firm that makes billions of paper bags a year invests millions on new… More from The Courier Sudden death of woman, 38, in Dundee not suspicious, police say LEE WILKIE: Dundee key to promotion is building home momentum - starting against Hamilton… 'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag… Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can't… Experience from previous SPFL Trust Trophy win helped former Raith Rovers star Reghan Tumilty… Dundee's Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final 20 best pictures from Courier Business Conference 2023 Editor's Picks Sheriff blasts ‘lunacy’ of Forth Road Bridge stunt by YouTuber who broke into Big Brother house ‘Litter makes me anxious’: How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag at a time Terrified residents hung out windows and screamed to be saved from Dundee multi fire Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today Castle Water: Major Perthshire employer plans growth after flood of business challenges Dundee’s Adam Handling makes a solid start to Great British Menu final Former Angus green beret taking on Mount Everest for Royal Marines Charity Lewis Vaughan thought both his late efforts were in ands says final defeat can’t define Raith Rovers’ season Broughty Ferry nursery to close within days amid ‘severe staffing crisis’ Most Commented 1 Humza Yousaf set to be formally installed as first minister of Scotland today 2 'Litter makes me anxious': How Coupar Angus man battles his demons, one rubbish bag at a time 3 Historic Montrose Customs House set for office redevelopment 4 Dundee's Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's set to run Scotland? 5 Protesters call for wildflower verges to line St Andrews roads to help protect local nature 6 Dundee opposition councillors say public has a 'right to know' what happened to Olympia 7 John Swinney admits he's been trying to quit since 2016... but Nicola Sturgeon wouldn't let him 8 Renewed plan for 28 homes to transform 'eyesore' Dundee city centre site 9 Scotland’s new first minister will be chosen today – here’s what happens next 10 SNP leadership race: How is the next first minister elected?