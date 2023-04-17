Jury finds thug guilty of latest partner assault in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Jury finds thug guilty of latest partner assault in Dundee

Daniel Mudie, who once had a jail sentence for domestic offending replaced with unpaid work, will be sentenced in June.

By Ross Gardiner
Daniel Mudie was convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

More from Courts

Monday court round-up — Padlock in a sock and care home fire
Widow awarded £1m after Fife death fall calls for change in law
Drug mule carrying JD Sports bag of high-purity cocaine caught by Fife police
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
Adam Alexander: 5 key questions on trucker killed and buried in shallow grave in…
Fife construction boss in court for 'holding up mobile phone' while passing road accident
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
Banned Fife driver caught 'riding motorbike in pyjamas'
Driver cleared of life-endangering attack during dog fouling row in Fife
Friday court round-up — Monifieth man's hostage fantasy

Most Read

1
Large police presence and man taken to hospital as streets in Perth city centre…
2
Huge hole left in Carnoustie house after crash
3
Drunken Perth pub boss caught driving home while more than five times limit
4
Residents shocked at ‘snake’ spotted hanging from wire in Glenrothes
5
Did ‘mad’ graffiti at city bar bring Arctic Monkeys to Dundee?
6
Masked raider makes off with charity tin during Monifieth pub break-in
7
Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph
8
Water pouring into luxury Broughty Ferry flats just 6 years after owners moved in
9
Loganair: New direct Dundee flights to Heathrow Airport for first time
10
The form table that underlines Jim Goodwin impact as Dundee United steal a march…

More from The Courier

Large police presence on Glenrothes street with officers in reported stand off
Man due to appear in court following Arbroath 'disturbance'
Dundee's Julie Mitchell receives special messages at party celebrating her life
Woman taken to hospital and man charged after crash in Eassie
Battery firm AMTE Power responds to fears £160m Dundee investment could be lured to…
159-house Forfar plan facing refusal over 'significant design failings'
Anger after honesty boxes broken into at popular Angus nature reserve
EXCLUSIVE: Kelty Hearts duo top Raith Rovers transfer shortlist IF new investment goes through
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Return of Dundee hair salon is a symbol of city's strength
Body positive group bringing first ever burlesque festival to Dundee

Editor's Picks

Most Commented