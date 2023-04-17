Courts Jury finds thug guilty of latest partner assault in Dundee Daniel Mudie, who once had a jail sentence for domestic offending replaced with unpaid work, will be sentenced in June. By Ross Gardiner April 17 2023, 6.00am Share Jury finds thug guilty of latest partner assault in Dundee Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4303453/jury-convicts-dundee-domestic/ Copy Link Daniel Mudie was convicted at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]