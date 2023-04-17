Courts Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph Caroline Gray was racing home in a brand new car and didn't notice she was travelling at more than one-and-a-half times the speed limit. By Jamie Buchan April 17 2023, 6.00am Share Perth Prison officer clocked driving down M90 at 112mph Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4305418/perth-prison-m90-112mph/ Copy Link Caroline Gray appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]