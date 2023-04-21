Courts Perth car vandal suspect walks free after cops pick wrong nose David Irvine was charged by police with removing wing mirrors from vehicles at pay-and-display sites in the city’s Canal Street and Speygate. By Jamie Buchan April 21 2023, 7.30am Share Perth car vandal suspect walks free after cops pick wrong nose Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4315120/nose-cars-perth-mirrors/ Copy Link David Irvine's nose became the focus of debate during the trial. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]