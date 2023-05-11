Courts Dundee waste site boss claims Cabinet Office caused company’s collapse The managing director of Healthcare Environmental Services has told a trial how is company was forced to liquidate. By David Meikle May 11 2023, 9.35am Share Dundee waste site boss claims Cabinet Office caused company’s collapse Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4382152/dundee-waste-boss-cabinet-office/ Copy Link Mr Pettigrew claims his firm collapsed after an intervention in the body waste crisis by Matt Hancock. Image: PA. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]