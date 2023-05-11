Courts The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant The break-in was one of two committed by Christopher Sinclair at city businesses. By Paul Malik May 11 2023, 1.01pm Share The Selkie break-in: Crack cocaine addict admits raid on popular Dundee restaurant Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4383196/selkie-break-in-court/ Copy Link Christopher Sinclair admitted the raid on The Selkie. Image: DC Thomson. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]