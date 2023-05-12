Courts Charity tin thief could face jail after raid on Pitlochry church Steven Lockhart appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitted stealing from the St Brides RC Church in Rie-Achan Road. By Jamie Buchan May 12 2023, 7.00am Share Charity tin thief could face jail after raid on Pitlochry church Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4383703/pitlochry-church-thief-charity/ Copy Link Steven Lockhart will be sentenced at Perth Sheriff Court next month. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]