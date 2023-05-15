Courts Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating Christopher Maxwell's victim thought she would be killed by him when he beat her and compressed her neck. By Jamie McKenzie May 15 2023, 7.30am Share Fife brute handed £5 note to partner to ‘get help’ after savage beating Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4385998/fife-5-note-beating/ Copy Link Christopher Maxwell. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]