Courts Angus drink-driver caused 120mph fireball crash that left teenage passenger paralysed David Will, who had also taken cocaine and cannabis, was showing off and ignored "petrified" pleas from his passengers to slow down. By Kathryn Wylie May 16 2023, 8.44am Share Angus drink-driver caused 120mph fireball crash that left teenage passenger paralysed Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4394713/drink-driver-caused-fireball-crash-that-left-teenager-paralysed/ Copy Link David Will's car left burn marks on the A93 after the devastating crash. Image: Facebook/ Newsline. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]