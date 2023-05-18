Courts Fife Buckfast bottle attacker arrested after calling police on victim Andrew Smith, who smashed a Buckfast bottle over his victim's head, called police himself to say he had been attacked. By Kirsty McIntosh May 18 2023, 11.00am Share Fife Buckfast bottle attacker arrested after calling police on victim Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4396543/kirkcaldy-buckfast-assault/ Copy Link Smith smashed a Buckfast bottle over his victim's head. Image: Shutterstock. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]