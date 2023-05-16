‘Trusted’ Fife football coach targeted boys he met through sport, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

‘Trusted’ Fife football coach targeted boys he met through sport, court told

One alleged victim gave evidence on day one of the trial and claimed Mark McAuley touched him intimately during visits to his home. 

By Jenni Gee
The case is being heard at Inverness
The case is being heard at Inverness

A “trusted” former football coach used his position to sexually abuse boys in his care, a jury has been told.

Mark McAuley, of Dunfermline, picked “favourites” during his coaching work, organising sleepovers and taking them on trips, before acting inappropriately with the boys.

One alleged victim gave evidence on day one of the trial and claimed McAuley touched him intimately during visits to his home.

The boy’s mother also took to the witness stand and told the jury: “We trusted him, we welcomed him into our lives.”

McAuley, 33, denies nine charges, involving four boys, alleged to have taken place between 2016 and 2019.

At Inverness Sheriff Court, he is accused of sexually assaulting two boys under the age of 13 and two charges of engaging in sexual activity with boys under the age of 16.

Allegedly photographed child while he was asleep

He also faces three charges of directing a verbal sexual communication to a child and one of causing a child to hear a verbal sexual communication, as well as a single charge of causing a child to look at a sexual image.

The offences are alleged to have taken place at addresses in Tain, Dunfermline and Edinburgh, as well as in a vehicle on the A9 and elsewhere.

The charges allege McAuley, of Pitdinnie Place, Dunfermline, massaged boys’ legs, asked them to remove their clothing and tried to get them to share his bed while he wore only his underwear.

He is also accused of repeatedly pinning a child down and putting his hand down their trousers to touch their private parts, pushing a child’s shorts up to expose his private parts and photographing a child while he was asleep.

It is further alleged that he described sexual acts to children as well as describing a sexual image to one child and sending an image of a naked woman to another.

Boy saw coach as ‘father figure’

The first witness , who is now 17, told depute fiscal Susan Love he had seen McAuley as something of a “father figure” when he was going through a tough time.

“He took me out made sure I was alright, always did extra training with me that sort of thing,” said the boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

But he said when he visited the coach’s home to watch television and play video games, McAuley pinned him down during a wrestling game and touched him intimately.

“We would be wrestling about the couch, sometimes he would take my shirt off and then put his hand down my boxers,” he said.

Asked why he did not move away, he replied: “I couldn’t get up, I couldn’t move he was stronger, he was holding me down.”

The court also heard how the boy shared a bed with McAuley during sleepovers.

The teenager said the coach pushed his shorts up and exposed his penis while performing a  massage that he said would help with soreness around the boy’s knees.

Under cross-examination from defence advocate Wendy Culross the boy rejected a suggestion that contact between the pair had been normal within the context of their relationship and that there had been no sexual element to it.

She said: “There was no touching inappropriately, there was no touching sexually”, to which the witness replied: “Well, there was.”

‘I trusted him with my son’

The schoolboy’s mother also gave evident and said her son had “idolised” McAuley and that the coach offered her son “emotional support” during a tough time.

“I trusted him with my son,” she said, adding: “I wouldn’t have thought that somebody I had trusted with my son would abuse that trust.”

A second alleged victim, who also met McAuley through his sports coaching, told the court that he and two others had been travelling in a car with the coach when he began explaining degrading sex acts to them.

“I was a bit shocked but we kind of just laughed it off,” he said.

The boy explained that he had added the coach on social media and on another occasion he had received a Snapchat message from McAuley containing a picture of a woman’s back.

He said he believed the woman had not been wearing any clothes.

The witness said: “He was a good coach, he had his favourites. He treated them differently, having them do stuff with them outside of football, going on trips with him, having them at his home.”

The alleged offences came to police attention after two of the complainers discussed McAuley’s behaviour and one decided to tell his mother about his concerns.

The case, before Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald, continues.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks