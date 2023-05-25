Courts Valentine’s Day terror for Dundee woman at hands of ‘weirdo stalker’ former partner Student and BT worker Garry McVicar bombarded his ex with messages and unwanted gifts and sat outside her home all day. By Paul Malik May 25 2023, 6.00am Share Valentine’s Day terror for Dundee woman at hands of ‘weirdo stalker’ former partner Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4416373/weirdo-stalker-valentines-dundee/ Copy Link Garry McVicar appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]