Courts Dundee woman in court after being conned in cruel Tinder trick Gillian Reid admitted transferring criminal funds after being subjected to the online con. By Gordon Currie May 29 2023, 6.00am Share Dundee woman in court after being conned in cruel Tinder trick Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4426174/dundee-tourt-tinder-trick/ Copy Link Gillian Reid was prosecuted over the scam. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]