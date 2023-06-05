Courts Ex-British Transport Police officer sexually abused child in Fife Christopher Aldridge, 76, pled guilty to two charges of using lewd, indecent and libidinous practices and behaviour towards the child at an address in Dunfermline. By Jamie McKenzie June 5 2023, 6.00am Share Ex-British Transport Police officer sexually abused child in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/courts/4442374/ex-british-transport-police-officer-sexually-abused-child-in-fife/ Copy Link Christopher Aldridge appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]