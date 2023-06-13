Fife serial domestic abuser who tried to flee custody gets six-year sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife serial domestic abuser who tried to flee custody gets six-year sentence

Reece Morgan terrorised three women.

By Jamie McKenzie
Reece Morgan. Image: Facebook.

A serial domestic abuser who terrorised three former partners in Fife has been given a six-year extended sentence.

Reece Morgan, 26, was last month found guilty by jury at Dunfermline Sheriff Court of engaging in a course of abusive behaviour against two women and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner to a third.

He appeared in the dock from custody for sentencing this week.

Sheriff Susan Duff jailed Morgan for four years – backdated to June 2022 when he was remanded – and ordered him to serve another two years on licence after his release.

The sheriff jailed him for a further 163 days for trying to escape two police officers while in handcuffs the day after being arrested for domestic assaults on one of his victims last June.

Reece Morgan. Image: Facebook.

Sheriff Duff told him: “You have demonstrated little or no insight and very little in the way of remorse.

“You are a danger to women who enter relationships with you and you have a long history of criminal conduct.”

Grabbed throats

The sheriff said two of the abuse charges were particularly serious as they involved seizing both women by their throats and compressing them.

She pointed out one of the women said she “thought she was going to die”.

Morgan was convicted after trial of severely injuring this woman during a course of violence which included being punched and kicked on her head and body, seized and compressed by the throat and having her finger pulled backwards.

The offending took place at an address in Lochgelly between May 20 and June 17 2022.

Morgan was also found guilty of dragging another woman by her hair, seizing and compressing her throat and sending her threatening and abusive messages online.

The abuse took place between June 19 2020 and January 22 2021 at an address in Cowdenbeath and elsewhere.

Morgan demanded another woman bought him expensive items and pushed his head against hers at a property in Dunfermline and elsewhere, between December 3 and 15 2020.

He was convicted of shouting and swearing and making derogatory remarks towards all three of his victims.

Defence lawyer Chris Sneddon said his client has struggled to accept responsibility for parts of the charges he was convicted of.

Escape bid

Before his trial, Morgan admitted a charge of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by running away from two police officers on June 18 last year.

The court heard from prosecutor Laura McManus who said he tried to flee as he stepped out of a police van upon returning to Dunfermline police station from Victoria Hospital.

Ms McManus said Morgan had been taken for treatment the night before, after swallowing part of a plastic fork while in police custody.

He was admitted to the surgery ward during the night to have the object removed.

The fiscal said Morgan was caught at the city’s Carnegie Hall – on the other side of a busy roundabout from the police station – after two officers chased him on foot.

The court heard Morgan made his escape bid at 7.27am and was put back in the rear of a police vehicle at 7.30am.

Ms McManus said he had been arrested and taken into custody the night before for domestic assaults against one of his victims.

For the latest court cases across Tayside and Fife, join our Courts Facebook page.

More from Courts

Ex-Lib Dem hopeful fought with police during violent outburst at Perth Job Centre
How did rapist Morgan Prior slip through the net to work as a child…
Monday court round-up — Darts peacemaker and 'Aldi jobsworth'
Forfar shopkeeper thanks community for support as knifeman who robbed him of thousands is…
Carer, 64, suspended for unwanted sexual advance to man in Fife
Perthshire man avoids Sex Register for sending explicit selfie to girl, 14
High risk creep who brought sex toys to meet 'child' in Dundee jailed for…
Uber Eats driver breaks down in dock as he's jailed following A90 crack cocaine…
Fife man, 64, sexually assaulted teenagers including '10-minute attack' on victim
Angus stalker crept into ex-partner's home to stand by her bed at dead of…