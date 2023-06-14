Landscape gardener threatened woman with scythe in Fife street dispute

A landscape gardener threatened a woman with a scythe in a Kirkcaldy street.

Jamie Taylor had got into an argument with the woman earlier in the evening.

The 31-year-old believed she was responsible for hitting him over the head.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard Taylor had suffered cuts in the incident.

Fife street dispute

Fiscal depute Laura McManus said Taylor had been friends with the woman and her partner.

There had been an argument at around 7.30pm and the woman had left the house but later spotted Taylor on the street.

She said: “She observed the accused in possession of a scythe.

“He was walking backwards, waving it about and shouting at her.

“She shouted to her partner and he saw the accused and the complainer face-to-face.

“The accused shouted ‘You hit me over the head with a pipe. I’m going to cut you and burn your house down with my cousins’.”

Ms McManus said Taylor threw the scythe onto a garden after spotting an approaching police car but the tool was later recovered.

Taylor was taken to hospital after officers noticed two small cuts to his head.

He was later interviewed by police and told them he had been smashed over the head with a bottle.

‘Could have been more severe’

Taylor, a prisoner at Perth, admitted being in possession of a pointed item – the scythe – on Saunders Street, Kirkcaldy, on February 25 this year.

He further admitted behaving in a threatening and abusive manner on nearby Marion Street by brandishing the scythe, making threats to injure and threatening to set a house on fire.

Solicitor Katie Stewart, defending, said Taylor and the others had been “drinking to excess” on the day in question.

“He left (the house) but does accept the conduct as libelled,” she said.

“It’s Mr Taylor’s position the he was smashed over the head with a bottle and had to be taken to the Victoria hospital as a result.

“He was heavily intoxicated at the time.

“The matter could have been more severe due to his conduct.”

Sheriff Elizabeth McFarlane deferred sentence for reports.

